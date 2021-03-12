NBI: Traces of illegal drugs found in room where Dacera, companions stayed

Christine Dacera's Instagram page

MANILA - Traces of drugs were found in the Makati hotel room where Christine Dacera and her friends stayed before her death on New Year’s Day, results of the National Bureau of Investigation probe showed.

This was among the evidence the NBI used as basis to file several criminal charges, including drug-related complaints, obstruction of justice, perjury and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against 11 people, including Dacera’s companions at the time.

Mark Anthony Rosales and Rommel Galido were charged for illegal drug use, as they allegedly tried to deliver or give away drugs at the party, on top of the obstruction of justice charges filed by the NBI against them and their other companions.

Apart from Rosales and Galido, John Dela Serna, Gregorio De Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymay Englis, and Darwin Macalla are also facing obstruction of justice charges.

The parallel investigation requested by Dacera’s family found that there was drug use at Room 2209 of the City Garden Grand Hotel, where Dacera and her friends stayed, based on statements by witnesses who were at the scene of the incident.

Crime scene investigation found traces of fluoromethamphetamine and methamphetamine, both stimulant drugs, in vomit near the toilet bowl where Dacera had puked in the wee hours of January 1.

"One of the matters taken by SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) at vomitous matter at around 6:39, makikita mo si Tin sa harap ng toilet bowl by the occupants of room 2209 so 'yung portion na 'yon, 'yung vomitous matter na 'yun was taken in the forensic [examination]. That vomitous matter has presence of 4 flouromethamphetamine and methamphetamine so dalawa ang nakitang illegal drugs," Zylykha Marie Corales Deramo of the NBI said in a press conference.

(You can see Tin in front of a toilet bowl and helped by the occupants of Room 2209, so that portion, that vomitous matter was taken in the forensic [examination]. That vomitous matter has presence of 4 flouromethamphetamine and methamphetamine so two types of illegal drugs were found.)

Deramo also added that Dacera herself allegedly stayed at room 2207, the neighboring room, not wanting to be at room 2209 because there was an “orgy” happening in the room and that they were high on drugs.

"When she (Tin) went to room 2207 she alleged na ayaw na niya doon kasi number one nag-o-orgy ang mga ito and number 2, shuas. When we asked the occupants of room 2207 kung ano ang shuas, apparently it’s gay lingo for 'high',” Deramo said.

(When she went to Room 2207, she alleged that she does not want to be in [2209] because number 1, they were having an orgy and number 2, shuas. When we asked the occupants of room 2207 what shuas was, apparently it's gay lingo for 'high'.)

A witness who spent the night at Room 2207 also said Morales offered him drugs.

"One of the occupants of room 2207 ay nakapagsabi na pumasok siya sa room 2209, common friend niya si Rommel, nagsabi 'baks may party drugs kami, bet mo?' Sabi niya ayoko. Apparently, hindi siya user pero nagpumilit itong si Rommel, went to a friend and asked for such party drugs. Sinabi niya na 'sorry baks ubos na pala,' so no more, so that’s corroboration," Deramo said.

(One of the occupants of room 2207 said when he entered room 2209, Rommel said "we have party drugs, want some?" He said no. Apparently he's not a user but allegedly, Rommel insisted, went to a friend and asked for such party drugs. But then said "sorry there's no more," so no more, so that's corroboration.)

There was also "insinuation" that Dacera herself took drugs, she added, but the NBI did not categorically say she did.

"JP Dela Serna and Rommel Galido also insinuated na Tin also used, na gumamit, ang sabi niya 'Mali kasi 'yon ang ecstasy at alcohol kasi 'yung heartbeat' but did not mention who took what ecstasy," she said, adding that Dacera had allegedly disclosed to Garrido that her drink was spiked by Mark Rosales.

(JP Dela Serna and Rommel Galido also insinuated that Tin also used, he said "it's wrong, ecstasy and alcohol affects the heartbeat' but did not mention who took what ecstasy.)

Findings by the NBI contradict statements by Dacera’s companions that there was no drug use at the party.

However, the "interplay between drugs and alcohol" at the incident, according to Deramo, was still "not very clear."

The reautopsy of Dacera’s body showed that her cause of death was “microscopic evidence of peri-aortic hemorrhages and aortic wall distruption.”

The toxicology report also showed that Dacera’s body had traces of Diltiazem, a prescription drug for hypertension. Asked when illegal drugs may have caused her death, the NBI said it was “medically probable” for drugs to have started the aortic rupture on her body, based on scientific evidence they have gathered.

"We’re not saying Christine Dacera took Diltiazem that night. We’re saying na she had been taking Diltiazem which has been found sa presence ng liver and then 'yung sa stomach. This is to help her condition," NBI Spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said in the press conference.

"On the night when she took illegal drugs and alcohol, it defeated the purpose of which she was taking the Diltiazem. Natalo 'yung kaniyang Diltiazem because she knew na mayroon siyang condition (Her Diltiazem was overpowered because she knew that she had the condition),” NBI Spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said in the press conference.

The NBI, meanwhile, said they cannot prove rape allegations, as there were no fresh abrasions found on her labia at the time, at par with evidence presented by the PNP.

Police had initially suspected the case was one of rape with homicide.

Dacera, 23 was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at the Makati hotel around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

Dacera and her friends had booked Room 2209 at City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City to ring in the New Year. According to CCTV footage, they went back and forth to Room 2207 after being introduced to guests there.

The PNP, in a medico-legal report, said Dacera died of natural causes, ruling out that her death on New Year’s day was a crime after initially suspecting rape and homicide against her companions.

