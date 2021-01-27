Flight attendant Dacera died of natural causes, homicide ruled out— Jan. 11 PNP report

Christine Dacera's Instagram page

MANILA - Flight attendant Christine Dacera died of natural causes, according to a Philippine National Police report released Wednesday, ruling out that her death on New Year's Day was a crime.

Resulta ng autopsy report sa labi ni Christine Dacera inilabas na. Nakasaad dun na ang sanhi ng pagkamatay ng dalaga ay Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm. Lumaki raw ang puso nito at tumimbang ng 500 grams samantalang 300 grams ang normal na timbang ng puso. | via @jeck_batallones pic.twitter.com/pkyzRqcGon — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 27, 2021

In a medico legal report dated Jan. 11, the PNP Crime Laboratory ruled out homicide, saying she had died of aortic aneurysm, "a medical condition."

The loss of blood due to the ruptured aorta killed Dacera "within a few hours," said medico-legal officer Police Lt. Col. Joseph Palmero in a report submitted at the continuation of the preliminary investigation on the case.

"Rape and/or drug overdose will not result (in) the development of aneurysms. Even overdose and ruptured aneurysm are two different conditions and cannot be both included as cause of death of a patient," he said.

"Based on the available information on hand the manner of death is classified as natural death."

No alcohol or recreational drugs Dacera took on New Year's Eve, the night prior her death, will cause a kind of defect on her aorta, according to the report.

"That dilatation is a chronic condition and was present long before she died. If she did not die that fateful night, she will die in any scenario that represents an activity that will increase her blood pressure strong enough to tear that aneurysm," Palmero said.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying.

Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead. Dacera's family, however, believe she was raped, with police calling her death a case of rape with homicide.

Several of her friends were charged as suspects in her death, but they denied any crime had occurred that night.

More details to follow.