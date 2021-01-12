'Hindi ganyan ang anak ko:' Mom believes Christine Dacera was raped

Christine Dacera, 23, was laid to rest Sunday. Christine Dacera's Instagram page

MANILA - The mother of flight attendant Christine Dacera on Tuesday insisted that her daughter was raped and her friends could have done more to prevent her passing.

Sharon Dacera said she does not believe the medico legal report that states her daughter died of aneurysm as she was "healthy."

"Para sa'kin ni-rape po ang anak ko. 'Pag nakita mo yung katawan ni Christine, if you are the mother you will surely feel the pain suffered by Christine from them but my daughter cannot speak anymore because she died," she told ANC's Headstart.

(For me, my daughter was raped. If you can see the body of Christine, if you are the mother you will surely feel the pain suffered by Christine from them but my daughter cannot speak anymore because she died.)

"Doon sa medico legal ma’am kita ko yung laceration ng anak ko, bruises ba't di nilagay doon? Di ko to tanggap itong autopsy na ginawa nila."

(I say the laceration and bruises of my daughter, why did they not put these in the medico legal report? I don't accept the autopsy they conducted.)

Christine, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub in a Makati hotel around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

Sharon said Christine's friends could have brought her to a clinic when she experienced vomiting at around 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"Sana nung nalaman nila nagkasakit-sakit ang ulo nga anak ko, meron namang clinic siguro ang hotel para magpatawag siya sa information desk. Usually merong ganun, bakit di niya ginawa? Talagang krimen, patay na anak ko. Talagang may krimen," she said.

(When they knew Christine was having headaches, they should have called the information desk, there's probably a clinic at the hotel. Why did they not do it? It's really a crime, my daughter is dead. There was really a crime.)

Her daughter's drink was "most probably" spiked, Sharon said.

"Most probably meron talaga kasi kilala ko si Christine hindi ganyan yung anak ko. Siguro, ni-take advantage din nila yung pagiging mabait at probinsiyana ng anak ko na Christine really trusted them so much. Sabi ko, as a friend sana di nila binetray nang ganun si Christine," she said.

(Most probably something was put in her drink because I know Christine, she's not like that. They probably took advantage of her kindness and being from the province. My daughter really trusted them so much. I hoped they did not betray Christine like that as her friend.)

The Makati City Prosecutor has since referred the case for further investigation and ordered the release of 3 suspects in Christine's death.

The men implicated in the case had already denied they had something to do with their friend’s death, and appealed to lawmakers to recall the bounty placed on their heads as they vowed to respond to the rape complaint filed against them.

'MALAMBING'

The University of the Philippines-Mindanao graduate was affectionate and her siblings miss her so much, according to her mother.

"Usually tumatawag ako sa kaniya. 'Yes, hello mother earth,' 'yun ang mamimiss ko kay Christine. Malambing si Christine talaga ma'am kaya once ko lang pinatingin yung mga kapatid niya sa kanya," she said.

"I'm still (grieving) for the loss of Christine and then seeing her little sister and brother to (grieve) is so hurting on my side, I don't know how to bear the pain."

The "very best" that the family can do for Christine is to give her justice, Sharon said.

"Managot ang dapat may gawa at pagkakasala sa pagkamatay nga anak ko, yun ang hustisya para sa’kin," she said.

(Those who are behind Christine's death should be held accountable, that's justice for me.)

"That’s the very best we can do for her para magkaroon siya ng peace kung saan man ang anak ko (to give her peace wherever she is)."

Sharon also thanked those who have assisted them and prayed for Christine.

"Kahit papaano nai-ease ang pain namin (Somehow it eases our pain). Please keep praying for Christine’s justice, that’s’ the very best I can give to my daughter even if she’s now in heaven," she said.