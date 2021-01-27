Case not yet closed? Dacera family rejects PNP report on flight attendant's death

Christine Dacera. Instagram

MANILA - Relatives of Christine Dacera found irregularities in the report on the flight attendant's death released by the Philippine National Police (PNP), their spokesperson said Wednesday.

Atty. Roger Reyes said the Dacera family does not agree with the findings of medico-legal officer Police Lt. Col. Joseph Palmero in a report dated Jan. 11.

"The medico-legal report ni Dr. Palmero is not a medico-legal examination, dahil sa 'yung bangkay ni Christine eh nalibing na noong January 11 (Because Christine's body has already been buried by January 11). It was buried on January 10 so there was no way he could have examined the body on January 11," Reyes told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

The report, released by PNP Wednesday, said Dacera died of natural causes, ruling out that her death on New Year's Day was a crime.

Reyes said the Dacera family is disputing the claim that Christine died of aortic aneurysm because they have photos showing that there were bruises on her body.

"The Dacera family disputes that. They believe that she was spiked with drugs and sexually molested in either (room) 2207 and 2209 and that contributed to her death," he said.

The family also questioned why these bruises and injuries were never included in the examination.

"Hindi lang dahil sa sequence chain or procedure, but talagang we believe there is an intent to cover-up the cause of the death of Christine Dacera," Reyes said.

(Not only because of the sequence chain or procedure, but we believe there is an intent to cover-up the cause of the death of Christine Dacera.)

According to Reyes, the Dacera family believes the case remains unsolved, and they are still waiting for the results of the second autopsy the family requested from the National Bureau of Investigation.

"This case is definitely not closed, and we have to identify additional respondents in Room 2207," he said.

Dacera, 23, was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying.

Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead. Dacera's family, however, claimed that she was raped, with police initially calling her death as a case of rape with homicide.

Several of her friends were accused as involved in her death, but they denied any crime had occurred that night.