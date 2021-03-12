NBI: Flight attendant Dacera's companions liable for reckless imprudence, perjury

Christine Dacera's Instagram page

MANILA - The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday recommended filing charges of obstruction of justice, perjury, and reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against those who occupied the Makati hotel rooms where flight attendant Christine Dacera had spent her final hours.

Among those facing obstruction of justice charges are Mark Rosales, Rommel Galido, John Dela Serna, Gregorio De Guzman, Jezreel Rapinan, Alain Chen, Reymay Englis, and Darwin Macalla, who partied with Dacera at the City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City prior to her death on New Year's Day.

The NBI also recommended filing an obstruction of justice charge against their legal counsel Neptali Maroto, and found evidence to recommend charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide against Dela Serna, Rapinan, Chen, and Louie De Lima.

The NBI also recommended filing perjury charges against Galido, Dela Serna and Macalla.

Rosales was, meanwhile, recommended for prosecution for administering illegal drugs after the NBI investigation showed that both Rosales and Galido allegedly tried to deliver or give away illegal drugs at the New Year party.

The NBI also recommended filing falsification of public documents charges against Southern Police District Medico Legal Officer Police Maj. Michael Sarmiento, who conducted the autopsy on Dacera.

Dacera, 23 was found unconscious and without a pulse in a bathtub at the Makati hotel around 12:30 p.m. on January 1 after a night of partying. Her friends said they tried to revive her and brought her to the Makati Medical Center, where she was later declared dead.

Dacera and her friends had booked Room 2209 at City Garden Grand Hotel in Makati City to ring in the New Year. According to CCTV footage, they went back and forth to Room 2207 after being introduced to guests there.

The PNP, in a medico-legal report, said Dacera died of natural causes, ruling out that her death on New Year’s day was a crime after initially suspecting rape and homicide against her companions. This was later on refuted by her family.

— report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News