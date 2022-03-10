Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A transport group said it is suspending its call for a fare hike Thursday after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) pledged to double the amount of fuel subsidy that will be given to jeepney drivers.

Pasang Masda president Obet Martin said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade told transport groups about the doubling of fuel subsidy Wednesday afternoon.

“Kahapon 2 o’ clock, 2:30 p.m. ay nagkaroon kami ng meeting, I requested meeting with Sec. Art Tugade,” said Martin. "At napagbigyan niya kami, kasama ko si Atty. Vigor ng 1-UTAK, Boy Vargas ng ALTODAP, Libay de Luna ng ACTO at ang Pasang Masda,” he said.

“Ngayon, yung fuel subsidy…early this week or next week definitely ilalabas yung P2.5 billion. At ang good news diyan, dodoblehin ng DOTR yan,” he added.

“Sa pamamagitan ni Secretary Art Tugade magiging P5 billion ang magiging fuel subsidy ng mga driver,” Martin said.

“Instead na P6,500 per unit, magiging P13,000 na po nag makukuha ng ating mga jeepney drivers. And aside--kaya kami pumayag dito na i-parking muna namin ang aming petisyon, dahil ang mga traditional na jeep ay ipina-include na rin ni Secretary Art Tugade dito sa service contracting, yung free rides, that will start by next week or the other week.”

“Malaki pong tulong yan sa amin, even sa traditional jeep, at sa driver, operator,” he explained.

Martin said Tuagde asked them to suspend their fare hike petition as this might stoke inflation.

“Aming pinag-usapan at nakiusap ang kalihim Art Tugade na wag na muna nating itaas sapagkat masyadong maapektuhan ang ating bansa, yung inflation natin.”

“Katatapos lang ng pandemya, at ngayon nag-i-istart lang tayong makabangon, eh, sa magandang pakiusap at sa magandang subisidiyang ibinigay na dinoble, at ung service contracting na free rides, sumang-ayon po kaming i-park muna namin yung aming idinulog na fare hike,” Martin said.

“Ayoko rin naman saktan ang ating mga mamamayan na ngayon lang bumabangon sa kanilang hanapbuhay,” he added.

Fuel prices in the Philippines have been spiking amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An energy official said Tuesday that oil prices may continue to rise next week because there is still an oil shortage and dwindling inventory of crude supply worldwide.

--ANC, 10 March 2022