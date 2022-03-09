Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said they have yet to decide on calls for fare hike, as some petitioners submitted incomplete documents for the hearing.

LTFRB Executive Director Kristina Cassion said the next hearing will be set on Mar. 22. A hearing was held on Tuesday to deliberate on the matter.

Some jeepney operators are seeking a P12 minimum fare to keep up with the rising prices of fuel due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Iyong doon sa hearing po kasi natin kahapon, may mga dokumento naman po kasi na hindi po na-submit ng ating mga petitioners, hindi po kumpleto, kaya kinakailangan pa nating magkaroon pa ng isa pang hearing," Cassion told state-run PTV.

"So there are several factors kaya po hindi po natin masabi na mabagal dahil inaaksiyunan naman po natin at kailangan lang po talaga natin na iyong tinatawag natin na balancing of interest, tinitingnan natin lahat ng aspeto po," she added.

Because LTFRB has to release a final decision, the official said the fuel subsidy and service contracting program for transport drivers could be useful for the meantime.

Authorities plan to release the P2.5 billion fuel subsidy this month, which would benefit around 377,000 transport drivers, LTFRB said.

Gas prices rose by P3, while diesel prices by P5 on Tuesday, hitting the already struggling public transport drivers.