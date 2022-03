Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Transport group Pasang Masda on Saturday urged the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to hold a meeting and immediately resolve any remaining issues with the release of the P6,500 fuel subsidies for public transportation drivers.

Pasang Masda national president Obet Martin told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo that the LTFRB has submitted documents to request the overall P2.5-billion fuel subsidy from the DBM.

But Martin added that the P2.5 billion budget also covered tricycle drivers, which fell under the jurisdiction of individual local government units. This delayed the release of the funds because the LTFRB still had to talk to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

The transport group said it has requested a P4 fare hike to help drivers cope with rising fuel prices amid the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Martin added that this probably wouldn't be the final price increase since their request will have to be negotiated with authorities.

"At ’yan namang P4 na ’yan, kung sakaling di naman automatic P4 ’yan," Martin said. "Magba-bargaining pa ’yan. Eh kung ma-approve kami ng P12 maligaya na kami diyan sapagkat napakatindi na ng presyo ng ating petroleum products."