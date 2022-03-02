Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — Public transportation drivers can get around P6,500 each in fuel subsidy as the government intends to release some P2.5 billion in the coming days, an official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Wednesday.

In a public briefing on state television PTV, Zona Tamayo, LTFRB's regional director for Metro Manila, said the fuel subsidy will be received via the drivers' Pantawid Pasada Card.

Acting Malacañang Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlos Nograles, at the end of the briefing, said President Rodrigo Duterte already approved the allotment of P2.5 billion for the government's "Pantawid Pasada Program," amid Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

Over 377,000 qualified drivers of jeepneys, UV express, taxis, and tricycles, and other full-time ride-hailing and delivery services nationwide will benefit from the program, the Development Budget Coordination Committee earlier said.

"Sa computation po natin, tama kayo, P6,500 per unit. Ngayon, ang ipatutupad kasi nating proseso ay katulad din noong mga nakaraang taon kung saan nagbigay rin tayo ng fuel subsidy," said Tamayo.

"Iyong card po na i-issue natin ay mayroon hong nakalagay na plate number. So para mayroon tayong basis ‘pag sila ay nagpresenta na doon sa ating mga participating gasoline stations," she added.

There are no updates yet regarding the request for a fare hike, but a hearing would be set on March 8, according to the official.

The Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) is asking the government to raise the minimum jeepney fare by P3, from P9 to P12.

Jeepney drivers have been bearing the brunt o fuel prices hikes in recent, the group said.

For the ninth straight week, major oil players implemented another hike on pump prices beginning March 1, citing a spike in global prices.

Data from the Department of Energy showed that the price of petroleum products in Metro Manila already reached an average of P66 for gas, P55 for diesel and P59 for kerosene.