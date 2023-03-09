Photo shows limestone formations at Masungi Georeserve located at the southern portion of the Sierra Madre mountain range in Baras, Rizal taken on Feb. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Masungi Georeserve Foundation on Thursday welcomed the postponement of the Bureau of Corrections' (BuCor) plan to build its regional headquarters in the protected area.

In a statement, Masungi said it was "hopeful that the project will be scrapped altogether."



The statement came after BuCor acting chief Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. announced during a Senate hearing that the controversial plan was put on hold pending further studies, which could take around 6 months to a year.

The foundation thanked senators for investigating the matter.



"We thank Sen. Binay for leading the Senate hearing and echoing the sentiments of the people. We also thank Senator Risa Hontiveros, Senator Pia Cayetano, and Senator Loren Legarda for their authorship of Senate resolutions to investigate the destructive activities in the Masungi Georeserve and Masungi Geopark Project," the statement read.

The controversy started when officials of BuCor did a surprise ocular in Masungi to check the location for a possible facility.

Masungi representatives opposed the project, saying it would destroy the rich biodiversity of the area.



In the same statement, Masungi also urged Environment Secretary Toni Yulo Loyzaga to convene the Masungi Geopark Project's oversight committee "to resolve the conflicts within the project site, and to prevent future ones."



"We must all be aligned with the long term vision for Masungi that has been painstakingly built over the past 25 years," Masungi said.



"Let's keep Masungi a sanctuary for our unique geological heritage and threatened wildlife," they added.



Prior to the Senate investigation, officials of BuCor and Masungi held a closed door meeting in Muntinlupa. Both parties said the meeting was fruitful in discussing plans.

