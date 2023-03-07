Members of the press join representatives from the Makabayan Bloc during a courtesy visit at the Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal on Feb. 24, 2023. The Georeserve is being considered as a site for the construction of the new Bureau of Corrections headquarters which drew flak from conservationists citing its significance as a protected area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced Tuesday that it was delaying its plan to move its headquarters to the Masungi Georeserve "pending further studies" on its possible environmental and ecological impacts in the area.

BuCor acting chief Gregoria Catapang, Jr. told the Senate tourism panel that the controversial relocation plan was put on hold following pleas from environmental groups, among others.

“The plan to relocate the national headquarters to this site will be held in abeyance pending further studies to be undertaken, taking into consideration the impact on the environment with the construction of BuCor facilities in the area,” said Catapang.

During the hearing, panel chairperson Sen. Nancy Binay emphasized the importance of preserving Masungi.

"Masungi plays a crucial role in our conservation efforts. Being at the forefront of efforts to conserve, restore and improve the environment, Masungi provides us with a template of how we can tackle the very urgent issue of climate change," Binay said.

Last week, representatives of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation met with the Bureau of Corrections to discuss the relocation plan.

