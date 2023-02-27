Masungi Georeserve pleads for Marcos' intervention

Photo shows limestone formations at Masungi Georeserve located at the southern portion of the Sierra Madre mountain range in Baras, Rizal taken on February 24, 2023. The Georeserve is currently being considered as a site for the construction of the new Bureau of Corrections Headquarters which drew flak from conservationists citing its significance as a protected area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- The Masungi Georeserve Foundation is pleading with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene to resolve the issue concerning the plans of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) to put up a facility in the protected area.

“We hope for our president's intervention, (DENR) Secretary Yulo’s intervention,” said Ann Dimaliang, Masungi Georeserce co-founder.

“Sana matulungan kami,” she added.



Their plea comes after the BuCor announced its plans to put up its headquarters, training centers and housing facility in the Masungi Georeserve, alarming environmentalists.



Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla clarified that the facility plan is not yet final.

But for Dimaliang, facing these issues is already affecting their work on the Georeserve, particularly on their efforts in reforestation, putting up livelihood programs and other projects.



“Sunod- sunod na lang ang issues so talagang nakaka-apekto dun sa low impact trails activities that we have that support the larger reforestation that we are having. And it also redirects a lot of resources, the same for all legal cases that we need to handle. And of course on the manpower end, more than the time that it takes, the toll that it takes for the last line of defenders on the ground to be watching these forests 24-7 using our own bodies as shields, and to be set back by these things,” Dimaliang said.

She hoped that the DENR would help them in their efforts to conserve Masungi.



"There is so much more that can be done if we have government moving in a better concerted effort with us, we really need that oversight committee with the DENR running so that the enforcement end, coordination end are not compromised. Talaga, it is very challenging. When I started the foundation, my hope was onwards and forwards eh. Reforestation no, now we are getting stuck with protection work,” Dimaliang said.



The founder admitted she could not help but feel sad about BuCor’s pending plans on the protected area as this could derail years of hard work.



“Really very sad to be honest, nakakalungkot talaga. I don’t want to tear up about it again, but it is really a shame. It came with a lot of blood, effort and sweat to make it what it is. And I grew up in this landscape, the goal has always been to make it last beyond our lifetime. So I hope more people can work with us towards that end. Because it is not just Masungi that we are talking about, there are many homes to many Filipinos to be protected and deserve to be protected. So if Masungi works, it should be replicated, supported and even incentivized,” Dimaliang said.



The Masungi co-founder said she is hoping to meet up with BuCor chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. within the week.

“So we could discuss things in better detail. But the same call to action remain, we hope that BuCor can reconsider its plans, humihingi kami ng tulong sa kanila,” she said.



She also invited BuCor, DENR and other agencies to visit Masungi.



“To see the place, what has already been done, at ano ang mga realities on the ground so we all see eye to eye. I’m not asking them to believe in what I say, they can see it for themselves. Para makita nila kung ano ang pinaglalaban dito,” Dimaliang said.

