Remulla: BuCor plan to put up HQ in Masungi not yet final

BuCor modernization plan to source P300B funds from lease of Bilibid

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla clarified Monday that the Bureau of Corrections’ plan to put up its headquarters, training center and housing for its employees in the Masungi Georeserve area is not yet final but part of the bureau’s exploration efforts to look for areas to decongest its jail facilities.

“We are exploring everything. Actually wala naman final decision doon e. It is something that will be suggested to us by BuCor. We are not micromanaging BuCor. We are allowing them to explore the possibilties for the future,” he said at the sidelines of an activity at the New Bilibid Prison for the release of 416 BuCor inmates.

Remulla stressed however the need to use some areas which are not part of the reservation.

Among the possibilities, he said, is to use a portion of the Masungi property to house young or women offenders from the National Capital Regional or the BuCor headquarters.

Bilibid, meanwhile, will become a government center and part of it will become a museum "kasi mahaba ang kasaysayan nito," he added.

Remulla said he has talked to Environment Secretary Yulo Loyzaga on the Masungi Georeserve issue and they agreed to speak with one voice.

"There should be no problem. Pro-environment tayo. Di natin kalaban ang environment. May mga tao lang syempre na alarmist tungkol dito,” he said.

“Ang mahalaga lang sa Masungi ay ma-preserve yan ngunit ang ibang lupa na di nagagamit ay magamit naman ng gobyerno kasi the title of even Masungi belongs to the government and it's a heritage of the Filipino people. It does not belong to one foundation,” he added.

Environmentalists expressed alarm when around 20 BuCor personnel conducted an ocular inspection on a part of Lot 10 of the Masungi property on Thursday, Feb. 16, bringing with them a title claiming 270 hectares of the property in Barangay Cuyambay, Tanay, Rizal, which is part of a protected area.

In a press statement Friday, BuCor explained it plans to build its headquarters and housing for its employees in the area but denied it will put up a jail facility.

It cited a presidential proclamation signed by former Pres Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo designating the area as the new site of the NBP and confirmed that a title to the land had been issued in its name as well as a tax declaration.

But environmental groups pointed out the area is mountainous and not suitable to building structures because of the fragile limestone formations.

At a press conference at NBP Monday, BuCor acting director general Gregorio Catapang, Jr said they are consulting a UP urban planning group regarding the feasibility of building its headquarters and housing in the area.

“We will really have to wait for the recommendation of the UP urban planning group of how best to develop the area kasi hindi naman lahat bundok yung 270 hectares. May patag din yun. It can be developed for other purposes,” he said.

“But it will be pro-environment, I assure you. Hindi natin sasaktan ang kalikasan,” he added.

For now, he confirmed that he intends to put up a training center in the area.

But he said he will defer to whatever decision the DOJ will make on the issue and follow it like a good soldier.

BUCOR DEVELOPMENT AND MODERNIZATION PLAN

Meanwhile, Catapang unveiled BuCor’s 5-year development and modernization plan where they intend to put up 8 more jail facilities on top of the existing 7 penal colonies to achieve regionalization of jails.

Most congested among the 7 jail facilities of BuCor are the Davao Prison and Penal Farm with a 377% congestion rate followed closely by NBP with a congestion rate of 356%.

The Davao Prison and Penal Farm only has a capacity of 1,409 inmates but is currently occupied by 6,686 persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

In comparison, Bilibid has 29,530 occupants with a capacity of only 6,435 PDLs.

BuCor is still identifying areas for regional penal farms in regions I (Ilocos Region), II (Cagayan Valley), V (Bicol), VII (Central Visayas), XII (SOCCSKSARGEN), XIII-CARAGA, CAR (Cordillera Autonomous Region) and BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao).

Each regional penal facility will house 2,500 inmates each for the minimum, medium and maximum security compounds.

The facilities will have provisions for farming so inmates can grow their own crops.

But this, he said, will require P177.2 billion in the next 5 years with P18.9 billion needed for 2024.

Catapang said there will be a source of funding for the modernization plan.

“Where do we get the money? We can fund this ambitious modernization and development plan because we intend to lease the BuCor New Bilibid Prison…We could raise as much as P300 billion…If we allow the lease of 300 hectares with the amount of P1 million each per hectare, easily we can raise the amount,” he said.

Catapang said the continued stay of the NBP in Muntinlupa is “untenable” because it has become an eyesore in an urban area with developers of nearby lands expressing concern about possible jailbreaks.

“Our stay here has become untenable because you can just imagine we are occupying this prime lot. The prime lot here now is sold at P250,000 per square [meter]…You can just imagine if we just lease it at P100,000 per square [meter], easily there would be many takers of this property,” he explained.

Catapang said he intends to submit the plan to the President next month.

The plan to move the national penitentiary out of Bilibid in Muntinlupa has been one of Remulla’s goals when he took office but that has also been discussed in previous administrations.

In December 2021, then-BuCor chief Gerald Bantag entered into a memorandum of agreement with private entity ATOM Corporation for the development of the 375-hectare NBP Reservation in Muntinlupa City in exchanage for a donation of 234 hectares of land in Nueva Ecija to BuCor.

But the joint venture agreement (JVA) met stiff resistance from then-Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

ATOM Corp. withdrew the donation when the deal fell through but Catapang said he is now probing his personnel who returned around 87 titles to the owner of ATOM Corp. despite the deeds of donation having been fully executed.

While the regional facilities will still have to be constructed in the future, Catapang said they are seeking permission to transfer inmates of heinous crimes to 3 military facilities that will be converted to prison facilities for BuCor.

NEW NBP HOSPITAL

Meanwhile, the NBP also inaugurated Monday its new hospital facility which could accommodate 300 beds.

The two-level facility worth P300 million was funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways while the equipment were donated.

