Masungi Georeserve in Baras, Rizal on Feb. 24, 2023. The Georeserve is currently being considered as a site for new Bureau of Corrections facilities, which drew flak from conservationists citing its significance as a protected area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Representatives of the Masungi Georeserve Foundation met with the Bureau of Corrections to discuss its plans to build a facility in the protected area.

The Masungi delegation, led by trustee Ann Dumaliang, went to the New Bilibid Prison on Wednesday to face BuCor Acting Chief Gregorio Catapang Jr. for a closed-door dialogue.

"They were able to present their plans, we listened to those," Dumaliang told ABS-CBN News.

She said the BuCor showed its general plans for the agency, including regional development in other sites.

Dumaliang added that while "plans for the Tanay area" were not discussed, the Bucor said 2026 was their target "moving date for some of the people deprived [of] liberty."

Another meeting was set in Masungi this March, in which Catapang is expected to see the rich biodiversity of the site.

"They said nothing is set in stone yet, this is still being explored, so we hope to be able to present our side next time," Dumaliang said.

A Senate hearing was set on March 7 to discuss the BuCor's plans to build a farming facility in Masungi Georeserve.

Last Monday, Catapang did an initial visit to the site, but did not extensively explore the area.

"We're listening to each other, we hope the door is still open for that. Our position remains the same. It is a sensitive area and it has to be prioritized for conservation, above all else," Dumaliang said.

"Sana hindi makompromiso ang lugar na ito, sana we can work collaboratively, sana hindi maging cause ng divide ang mga ganitong bagay," she added

(I hope this area will not be compromised. I hope we can work collaboratively. I hope things like this won't cause division.)

Representatives of Masungi Georeserve Foundation and Bureau of Corrections Acting Chief Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. discuss BuCor's plans to build a facility in the protected area. Photos from Masungi Foundation

Dumaliang remains positive that the upcoming Senate inquiry will help them thresh out issues.

She is also seeking a dialogue with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to help them conserve the protected area.

"To PBBM, please help us protect this place, please help us arrive at a conclusion where none needs to be compromised, having the background in solving the climate crisis and that as a priority plan of the administration. We could really use the guidelines of the President and have an audience with him," she said.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News, Catapang said the meeting was productive.

"We will schedule the meeting in Ann's place," he said.

Catapang earlier said he would consult expert urban planners and environmentalists before proceeding with the issue.

In a statement, the University of the Philippines (UP) School of Urban and Regional Planning said there were "critical environmental considerations" in selecting places for state prisons.

An online signature campaign and petition are circulating to protect the Masungi Georeserve.