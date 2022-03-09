Liza Marcos: Abortion, divorce OK if reasons are ‘cogent’

MANILA—The wife of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said she supports abortion in cases of rape or incest, the same stance her husband has on the issue.

Speaking on an interview with television host Boy Abunda, lawyer Louise "Liza" Araneta-Marcos said there should be a "cogent" reason behind getting an abortion.

"If you get raped, or incest or whatever, me I'm for it," she said. "As long as there is a cogent reason, let me put it that way."

In a past interview with Boy Abunda, Marcos Jr. said abortion should be allowed in "severe" cases such as rape or incest.

"The bottom line is when it comes to the subject of abortion it is a woman's decision, because it is her body. Meron din ’yang mga unusual cases, na nare-rape, but they'll keep the child. and they raise them as their own. Again, they must be given that choice," Mr. Marcos said.

The Philippines has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. The law is based on the 1930 Revised Penal Code that could penalize women and those who assisted them in abortion with up to 6 years of imprisonment.

On same-sex marriage, divorce

Araneta-Marcos also told Abunda she supports same-sex marriage.

"Two mature individuals fall in love? Big deal, right? Who are we to judge?" she said.

When he was senator, Marcos Jr. also expressed openness to same-sex marriage.

"Again who am I to judge? Nasa tao ’yan, nasa lugar. Halimbawa, kung magkakaroon tayo ng batas eh kung sang-ayon ang taumbayan, anong sinasabi? Vox populi, vox dei, the voice of the people is the voice of God. Ganoon tayo sumusunod," he said in a statement back in 2016.

On divorce, Araneta-Marcos said she is in favor of it also for "cogent reasons."

"But we have to make it hard. It can't be like in the (United) States, you get married in Vegas, you're divorced the next day. There has to be cogent reasons," she said. "It's an institution of marriage, right? So you don't want them to make it too easy for them to break that bond."

In an interview on his YouTube channel in 2018, Marcos said he was a "great believer" in the institution of marriage, and that high divorce rates in some places were explained by how easy it was to get divorced.

"I think the reason the divorce rate is so low in places like the Philippines because it's not so easy to divorce so you try harder to make the marriage work," he said.

Other presidential candidates have already made statements on divorce such as Senator Manny Pacquiao, who has said he would not support such a measure. Vice-President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo has said she was also against divorce, but would listen to "divergent voices" on the issue if she won as president.