Robredo open to hear 'divergent voices' on abortion, divorce, death penalty

Vice President Leni Robredo visits St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in Mulanay, Quezon on Nov. 20, 2021 where priests and nuns prayed over her. Charlie Villegas, OVP handout/File



MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said on Wednesday she was duty-bound to hear out "divergent voices" on her stand on abortion, divorce, and death penalty if she wins the presidency in May's elections.

In an interview with Catholic radio station Veritas 846, Robredo reiterated she was "against" divorce, capital punishment, and abortion.

"Pero hindi gustong sabihin na 'pag humawak ako ng posisyon, may karapatan akong ipilit ang aking paniniwala, kasi kung ako ay Pangulo, ako ay dapat nakikinig sa paniniwala ng iba... Obligasyon ko na siguruhin na yung divergent voices ay mapapakinggan," said the presidential contender.

(But this does not to say that if I hold a position, I have a right to enforce my beliefs on others because if I were President, I should listen to the beliefs of others. It is my obligation to ensure that divergent voices are heard.)

"That is not to say na magpapaimpluwensya ako. Pero kailangan meron silang papel; ang gobyerno, obligasyon na pinapakinggan ang iba't ibang pinangagagalingan, whether Katoliko sila o hindi. Hindi ako magpi-Presidente dahil presidente lang ako ng mga Katoliko."

(That is not to say that I will be influenced. But they should have a role, the government has an obligation to listen to different backgrounds, whether they are Catholic or not. I will not be President because I am just a president of Catholics.)

Robredo's stand against divorce and abortion have been questioned by pro-choice supporters.

But Robredo said data show abortions could endanger the life of women.

Abortion remains illegal in the Philippines, where women who choose to abort their offspring face imprisonment for 2 to 6 years. Midwives and physicians who perform the procedure may also face up to 6 years in prison, according to the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights.

Teen pregnancies have seen a decline as the country made strides on family planning measures to prevent unwanted pregnancies, but abortion clinics remain an underground option for women who need it.

Other presidential contenders, Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, are also against abortion.

ON SAME-SEX UNIONS

Robredo has pushed for same-sex unions, citing Pope Francis's stand.

"May karapatang lumigaya ang kahit sino at hindi sila dapat parusahan (Everyone has a right to be happy and they should not be punished) for the choices that they make," she said.

She said government should ensure that nobody is discriminated and everyone is given equal opportunity.

"Hindi dapat pinagkakaitan ng karapatan ang sinong tao dahil lang kung sino ang mahal nila (We should not take away a person's rights based on who they love)," she reiterated.

Robredo reflected on her fellow Catholics who are not guided by their faith.

"I take offense na yung maraming ginagamit ang kanilang faith para i-look down ang tao na iba ang desisyon. It is something very personal to me. Sagradong Katoliko ako but nahu-hurt ako seeing [those with] the same faith as I am, pero hindi pina-practice yung pagmamahal sa kapwa."

(I take offense when people who share the same faith with me use to look down on others whose choices are different... I am a Catholic, but I am hurt seeing those from the same faith who do not practice love for others.)

