MANILA — A self-confessed “conflicted” Vice President Leni Robredo said that while she opposed decriminalizing abortion for now, she was open to hearing more views on the matter.

“I will be very honest with you. This is a topic that I’m very conflicted about,” she said of abortion for rape victims.

“The reason I’m conflicted about it is my faith teaches me na bawal talaga iyong magpatay (killing is prohibited),” she said in the latest installment of veteran host Boy Abunda’s interviews with presidential aspirants that aired on Wednesday.

Robredo said she was part of a nongovernment organization that pushed for decriminalizing abortion to prevent unsafe, underground medical practices.

A lawyer for the disadvantaged before entering politics, she said she saw firsthand rape cases that often involved minors.

Legal abortion, she noted, is limited to rare instances where the life of the mother is in danger. “And I think that should continue,” Robredo said.

“Having said that, ako, kontra ako sa abortion. Pero sa akin, bukas akong pag-usapan iyong decriminalization ng abortion,” she said.

(I am against abortion. But I am open to discussing the decriminalization of abortion)

“I would like to listen to more people. I’ve listened to so much already. Pero it is something that we should—mahirap iyong balancing act e,” she added.

(But it is something that we should—it is a difficult balancing act.)

A Catholic, Robredo said she has had “a lot of discussions” with church leaders.

Abunda then noted that some countries allow abortion at the request of a woman.

“Doon naman ako—hindi ako puwede doon. Ako, klaro ‘yon sa akin kasi para sa akin, iyong pagbubuntis is a responsibility,” Robredo said before her 5-minute limit to answer ran out.

(That’s where I—I cannot go there. That’s clear to me, for me pregnancy is a responsibility.)