PROMDI presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao has stood his ground against abortion, even in rape-induced pregnancies.

"Wala namang kasalanan ang mga bata, na ipagbuntis siya... 'Wag naman sanang maapetukan ang bata sa pangyayari," said Pacquiao, a pro-life advocate, during the 2022 Presidential One-On-One Interview with Boy Abunda on Friday.

Rape victims instead should undergo counselling to make them realize what he describes as the "gift of life" they received.

Pacquiao said he understands that rape victims get traumatized by their ordeal and they do not want to keep the child.

But with adequate counselling and time to heal, he believes they would be made to understand that the babies in the womb deserve to live, too.

"Kagagahasa pa lang kaya sariwa pa lang ang sugat. Kailangang pagalingin muna ang sugat saka mo ipaparealize," said Pacquiao. "(Give them) a few months. Mahi-heal ang sugat na iyan at maiintidihan nila ng mabuti. Kailangan lang ng tamang guidance counselling."

"Baka ang batang ipanganak mo 'yan pa ang maging inspirasyon sa mga tao pagdating ng panahon. Maturuan lang ng husto, maituwid mo lang ang buhay mo. Hindi nagtatapos ag kinabukasan natin dito."

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said the government should regulate the use of social media to prevent the proliferation of cyberporn.

He said other countries have regulations, particularly on the access of websites.

"Dapat kontrolin ng ating gobyerno ang signal natin, lahat ng techhnology para hindi maabuso. Ngayon naabuso ata, pati bata nakakapanood. Dapat hindi makapanood ang mga bata," he said.

"Nagagawa po sa ibang bansa (ang regulation) bakit sa atin hindi? 'Yung iba kasi hahanapan ka ng tunay mong ID, para makapanood ka."

Pacquiao added that he could not bear the thought that one of his children would get addicted to such practice.

"Hindi ko matanggap iyon. Talagang susugpuin ko iyan."