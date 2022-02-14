Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — In the presence of priests and broadcast nationwide over a Catholic radio station, presidential candidate Leody de Guzman on Monday stood by his views in support of divorce, same-sex marriage, and decriminalizing abortion — three sticky issues for the Roman Catholic Church.

Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman is today's guest on Radyo Veritas' Catholic E-Forum.



De Guzman is in Mindoro to attend burial of his brother. pic.twitter.com/n7bmjxJ4Lo — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) February 14, 2022

De Guzman was Radyo Veritas’ guest for its Catholic e-Forum, a series where candidates for national positions are invited to discuss their platform and stand on issues. It is aired on Radyo Veritas and Catholic Media Network radio stations across the country and on its social media platforms.

Initially acknowledging that his views differ from those of the Catholic church, De Guzman answered the questions head-on, saying he didn’t want to lie nor hide from the issues.

DE GUZMAN: DECRIMINALIZE ABORTION

He said he wants to decriminalize abortion to save the lives of women who die due to unsafe operations.

“Ang nakikita ko, Father, ay mababawasan ‘yung pagkamatay nung maraming kababaihan dahil sa pag-undergo sa isang lihim na sistema ng pagpapa-abort. Makakabawas tayo ng malaki d’yan,” he said.

(What I see Father is that we will minimize deaths of women who choose to undergo secret abortions. We can reduce a number of deaths.)

The World Health Organization reported in November last year that 73 million induced abortions take place globally each year.

“Around 45% of all abortions are unsafe, of which 97% take place in developing countries,” the report said.

In the Philippines, a 2013 study estimated the number of unsafe abortions each year at 610,000, with over 100,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths of women due to complications, a 2016 Department of Health administrative order stated.

De Guzman said most pregnant women fear getting prosecuted for abortion.

The Revised Penal Code imposes a penalty of up to 6 years imprisonment for women who intentionally abort their babies.

There were moves in the House of Representatives in 2016 to raise that penalty to 12 years.

Rather than increase the penalty, De Guzman said he wants to remove the criminal liability to make the medical procedure safer for women.

Challenged by host Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the committee on public affairs of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), if his view will only encourage abortion and lead to higher abortion rates, De Guzman said the development in recent times has made it acceptable for a woman to decide what to do with her body.

“May konteksto, Father. Umunlad na ‘yung ating lipunan. ‘Yung sex ay talaga namang isang natural na bagay sa tao, ay ‘yan ay kinilala na ng lipunan, ‘yung sex. Habang lumalaki, habang tumatanda ‘yung isang tao, nade-develop ‘yung kaniyang sex, kaya yan ay hindi napipigilan,” he said.

(There is a context, Father. Our society has progressed. Sex is a natural thing for people and society has recognized that. Growing up, people develop their sexuality that’s why we can’t prevent it.)

“Pangalawa, tinanggap na rin ng lipunan na puwedeng yung babae ay magkaroon ng kapasyahan kung mag-aanak siya o hindi. Kaya pinayagan na rin ‘yung mga contraceptives, ‘yung calendar, ‘yung iba pang pills at ibang pamamaraan. Kaya nandoon ang pagkilala sa kababaihan na magpasya siya sa kaniyang sarili kung siya ay magkakaanak o hindi,” he added.

De Guzman is the only candidate so far to categorically declare he is in favor of abortion.

Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso have said they oppose it on religious grounds.

Vice President Leni Robredo cites the same reason for opposing abortion for now, although she said she is open to discussing it, having been part of an NGO that pushed to decriminalize abortion due to safety reasons.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in an interview he is not prepared to answer the question if rape-related abortion should be allowed, but said he is personally against abortion.

Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. meanwhile said he will favor abortion only in cases of rape and incest.

DE GUZMAN: “LUBUSIN NA,” ALLOW DIVORCE

In the same interview, De Guzman also stood firm that allowing divorce is the solution to end joyless marriage.

“Tingin ko Father, magwawakas ‘yung palaging sigalot, palaging kalmutan, palaging sigawan sa loob ng tahanan kapagka binigyan natin ng laya ‘yung mga mag-asawa na talagang pagkatapos ng mahabang effort ng komunidad at mga institusyon natin na pagbatiin o pagkasunduin ay hindi naman magkasundo dahil wala namang love, marami nang differences na natuklasan sa isa’t isa, ay magiging masaya sila,” De Guzman said, when asked about the impact on Philippine society of allowing divorce.

“Hindi lang sila ang lalaya, ang sasaya kundi pati ‘yung mga bata ay mawawala ‘yung trauma sa klase ng pamilya na wala nang ginawa araw-gabi, ay nagkakalmutan, naghihiyawan. Ang aking resolba dyan, ay magiging masaya ‘yung mga anak, ‘yung mag-asawa, magiging maligaya ang buhay nila sa mundong ito,” he added.

Secillano pointed out there are options already under Philippine laws such as declaration of nullity of marriage. For De Guzman, these are not enough.

“Maganda nang inabot d'yan… D'yan kasi, 'di napuputol ‘yung marriage, maintain pa rin ‘yung marriage d'yan. Kaya lubusin na natin. Tutal, pinapayagan naman, ay bigyan na natin ng kalayaan ‘yung ating mga mag-asawa na magkaroon ng divorce,” he explained.

He called on the Catholic Church to respect divorce, should it be enacted into law, and for the State to respect the Catholic Church’s continued celebration of marriage.

De Guzman rejected fears that allowing divorce will lead to destroying the sanctity of marriage as an institution, both under the Constitution and under Catholic teachings.

“’Yung pagbabago naman, Father, ay hindi naman dahil ginusto lang. ‘Yan ang ayaw natin na magpatuloy yung kalmutan, yung magulong pamilya sa isang kwarto, sa isang bahay, na nandun din yung mga anak. Gusto nating tapusin ‘yung ganung klaseng relasyon sa loob ng bahay. Palayain natin sila sa ganung kaguluhan kaya nagpo-propose ng divorce,” he said.

Aside from De Guzman, two other presidential candidates, Moreno and Lacson, favor divorce, while Pacquiao and Robredo oppose it.

Among the presidential candidates, only De Guzman supports an unqualified acceptance of same-sex marriage. Lacson and Robredo will only support civil union, while Moreno and Pacquiao rejected it outright.

DIFFERENCE IN OPINIONS

De Guzman appealed to Catholic voters not to let differences on certain issues get in the way of their common ground on other important issues.

“Ayoko na magpalawig. Tanggapin ko na, magkaiba ang ating posisyon sa tatlong bagay na yun. Naniniwala ako sa 97 na bagay ay magkalapit na magkalapit ang ating adhikain para sa ating mamamayan,” the labor leader said.

“Huwag nating sayangin ‘yung 97 na bagay na nagkakasundo tayo’t nagkakaisa’t magkalapit tayo, kung meron man tayong diperensya sa tindig natin dun sa tatlong bagay. Sa simula, magrespetuhan,” he added.

De Guzman shares similar views with the Catholic Church in opposing death penalty, mining, among other issues.

In the end, he called on voters to examine the platform and track record of candidates for elective posts.

“Pag-aralan ang plataporma, track record ng kandidato, hindi ang pagiging sikat at pagiging bilyonaryo. Kung gusto natin ng pagbabago, pagbabago hindi sa mukha ng pangulo sa Malacanang kundi dapat ay pagbabago sa kabuhayan ng milyun-milyong kababayan at ng bayan mismo,” he said.