Promdi Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao is opposing the proposal to allow divorce in the country, saying that marriage is “sacred.”

“Against ako sa divorce kasi pinag-isa kayo ng Panginoon. Sabi nga sa Bible what has God joined together, let man not separate," Pacquiao told reporters at the Tagum City Hall on Wednesday.

"Sacred kasi yang pag-aasawa. Kaya nga may counseling muna bago ka mag-asawa dahil papasok kayo sa isang lifetime commitment. Hindi ito pag gusto mo lang okay, pag hindi (ayaw na). Ang pag-aasawa ay desisyon 'yan para may partner ka sa buhay habang ikaw ay nabubuhay.”

(I'm against divorce because the Lord has made you one. Marriage is sacred. You are entering a lifetime commitment which is why there is counselling. Marriage is a decision so that you have a partner in life as long as you live.)

The senator said if he is elected President, his administration will not stop legislators from filing a divorce bill, but will not support its passage.

The lower House and the Senate have counterpart measures seeking to allow divorce in the country.

Pacquiao, who was with his wife Jinkee in his sortie in Mindanao, also said he is grateful that he has an understanding spouse who supports him all the way, including his quest for presidency.

“Very supportive yang asawa ko at kahit saan ako magpunta ay nakasuporta palagi,” Pacquiao said.

(My wife is very supportive, where ever I go she is there to support.)

