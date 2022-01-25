Marcos Jr. says abortion should be allowed in rape, incest

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leaves it up to women to decide on the controversial issue of abortion.

In an interview with Boy Abunda on Tuesday, Marcos Jr. explained that women should choose whether or not to keep the unborn.

"The bottom line is when it comes to the subject of abortion; it is a woman's decision because it is her body. Meron din yang mga unusual cases, na nare-rape, but they'll keep the child. and they raise them as their own. Again, they must be given that choice," he said.

(There are also unusual cases like rape, but they'll keep the child, and they raise them as their own. Again, they must be given that choice.)

Marcos Jr. said abortion should be allowed only in "severe" cases, such as rape or incest.

"I think that if it can be shown that they were raped and it was not consensual sex that got them pregnant, then they should have the choice to abort or not. The other is incest perhaps, if the mother who is usually quite young is not capable, mentally has mental deficiencies, or is just not capable, emotionally or mentally capable to take care of a child, to have a child, maybe those are the cases where we can say that abortion might be justified," he added.

The Philippines has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world. The law is based on the 1930 Revised Penal Code that could penalize women and those who assisted them in abortion with up to 6 years of imprisonment.

The study, Unintended Pregnancy and Induced Abortion In The Philippines: Causes and Consequences, estimates that six in 10 Filipino women have experienced an unintended pregnancy at some point in their lives. About 1.43 million pregnancies each year, nearly half of all pregnancies in the Philippines, are unintentional.