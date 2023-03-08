MANILA — Nearly all police officers of the Bayawan City Police Office have been sacked following the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, the Philippine National Police said Wednesday.

Seventy-four police non-commissioned officers of the Bayawan City Police were relieved from their posts, said Col. Red Maranan, chief of the PNP Public Information Office.

The Bayawan City Police Office has 75 personnel.

"Others to follow. By phase ang replacement," the chief information officer said in a text message sent to reporters.

Maranan also identified Lt. Col. Stephen Amamaguid of the Provincial Police Strategy Management Unit Negros Oriental Police Provincial Police Office as the newly-designated chief of police of Bayawan City.

The new chief replaced Lt. Col. Rex Aboy Moslares.