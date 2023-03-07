Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday confirmed that murder and frustrated murder charges had been filed against suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

Degamo and eight other people died on Saturday after at least six gunmen attacked Degamo's home in Pamplona municipality while he was meeting with his constituents.

The cases were filed before the Tanjay Regional Trial Court in Negros Oriental, according to the DOJ.

Suspects who face charges include Joric Garido Labrador, Koven Calibjo Javier, Banjie Buladola Rodriguez, Osmundo Rojas Rivero, and 12 others.

Three counts of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and explosives were also separately filed against 3 of them at the Bayawan City Regional Trial Court.

The DOJ said from Dumaguete City, 4 respondents in the killing had been transferred to Metro Manila. They will undergo regular booking and medical examinations.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said 2 of the 4 respondents are now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The custody of the remaining 2 was expected to be transferred to the NBI after they submit their statements regarding the killing.

“Nung nalaman namin na medyo meron pa silang puwedeng sabihin at pigain pa ‘yung mga statements nila, we decided to put them under the custody of the NBI for further interrogation, for further investigation so that we could solidify their statements even more,” said Clavano.

He added that they just want to ensure the suspects are telling the truth. The agency will then study if they can enter the Witness Protection Program.

“May sinasabi na sila, we have to make sure that they’re telling everything and we have to verify kung ‘yung sinasabi talaga nila ay ‘yung totoo talaga so we cannot divulge yet the whole statement,” Clavano said.

The justice spokesman also said that the DOJ and the interior department decided to consolidate first all the cases against the suspects to be filed in courts before transferring them to Metro Manila.

“There are already 3 counts of murder against the 4 respondents and then 3 counts of illegal possession of firearms have also been filed. Meron pa pong mga large na kailangan mahuli…so as soon as we catch the people at large, they would go to the necessary inquest or preliminary investigation. As per our discussion today and yesterday, these cases will be sought to be transferred here to Manila again to prevent any bias of pre-judgment if ever there is in a place where a political struggle is very evident,” he said.

“So we will have to wait for all the cases to be filed din court para ma-consolidate natin ‘yun at hindi isa-isa i-transfer. Consolidated na do’n tapos ita-transfer lahat dito sa Manila. It was a joint decision by the DILG and the DOJ to transfer these cases dahil sa tingin natin medyo magkakaroon ng some challenges kung doon ma-file ang kaso,” he added.