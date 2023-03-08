Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page



MANILA — The mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo will be pinpointed soon after arrested suspects revealed the existence of a video recording of their conversation, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Wednesday.

“I only have read the preliminary statements that were done and I can say that the end is near. Malapit na ho itong masarado (this can be closed soon) except for that all the perpetrators have not been rounded up. Pero there are a few more people that we have to round up,” Remulla said.

Remulla refused to divulge details when asked if the supposed mastermind is a politician.

“Well, sa statement kasi na binigay nung witness, then that will already say everything. I will not, I cannot confirm any details as of now. Mahirap magbigay ng detalye pa. Sinasabi ko lang that a mastermind is being pointed to already,” Remulla said.

(I can't give details yet. All I'm saying is a mastermind is being pointed to already.)

Remulla did not disclose the nature of the conversation in the video.

“There’s a probative value. Alam niyo naman ngayon nag-pandemic (you know what happened during the pandemic). We were all on video, we were all speaking on video. Did anybody ever question why we were on video? Hindi 'di ba. Except that we were not physically present but we were there to deliver a message,” Remulla said.

Asked if he has spoken with Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnie Teves, Remulla said he has not been in contact with the lawmaker.

Teves, who denied involvement in the killing, faced murder charges before the justice department on Tuesday for the death of three people in 2019.

“Hindi ko siya nakakausap. The last time I talked to him was— nagpunta siya dito mga three months ago, I think,” Remulla said.

(I have not talked to him. The last time I talked to him was when he went here around 3 months ago.)

