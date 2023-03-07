Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine lawmaker who denied his clan’s involvement in the recent assassination of a provincial governor is charged in a four-year old murder case.

Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. earlier insisted the Teves clan had nothing to gain from the weekend attack that killed their political rival Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023