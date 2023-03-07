Home  >  News

Murder raps filed vs Rep. Teves Jr. over 2019 death of local politician

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 07 2023 11:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine lawmaker who denied his clan’s involvement in the recent assassination of a provincial governor is charged in a four-year old murder case.

Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. earlier insisted the Teves clan had nothing to gain from the weekend attack that killed their political rival Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 7, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Arnolfo Teves Jr.   murder   Negros Oriental  