Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo gave investigators information that could lead to the mastermind behind the murder.

“May mga material information tayong nakuha dito sa mga arrested suspects na magagamit natin para possible matukoy ang mastermind dito sa kaso na ito involving si Gov. (Roel) Degamo” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing.

(We got material information from the arrested suspects that we could use to possibly identify the mastermind.)

The families of the suspects who provided information would be given equal protection since the revelations could lead to possible identification of other persons involved in the shooting, she said.

Fajardo declined to identify who among the suspects provided information.

Charges of multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder, illegal possession of explosives and violation of the firearms law were filed against the following suspects.

- Joric Labrador, 50 years old, married, ex-army officer

- Joven Aber, 42 years old, married, former army ranger

- Benjie Rodriguez, 45 years old

“Para maproteksyunan din yung kaligtasan ng mga suspects na nasa custody natin ay inilipat na sila dito sa Camp Crame at kaninang madaling-araw ay nailipat na sila dito sa Custodial Center ng PNP,” said Fajardo in expounding the status of custody and security for the suspects.

(To protect the suspects in our custody, we moved them to Camp Crame and transferred them this morning to the PNP Custodial Center.)

Fajardo said investigators could not discount politics as a possible angle in Degamo's assassination.

But she declined to comment on the allegation of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnie Teves, who claimed on Monday that he received information that he would be pinned down in Degamo's killing.

“Well yung statement ni Cong. Teves ay entitled naman siya sa kanyang opinion. On the part of the SITG ay tuluy-tuloy yung ginagawa nating investigation and in fact nag-iingat nga tayo sa pagbibigay ng mga detalye dahil ongoing pa yung pursuit operations natin laban doon sa mga hindi pa na-account na mga suspects at ilan pa John Does,” said Fajardo.

(Cong. Teves is entitled to his opinion. On the part of the SITG, our investigation is ongoing and in fact, we are careful about giving details because pursuit operations are ongoing against suspects that we have not yet accounted for and several John Does.)

Fajardo told reporters that the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) was verifying the firearms recovered from the arrested suspects.

“Yung iba diyan ay walang records sa ating FEO at yung iba walang serial number. Yung iba naman may lisensya subalit expired na,” Fajardo said, adding that investigators were now trying to find out how the firearms landed in the hands of the suspects.

(Some had no records with our FEO, others lacked serial numbers. Some had licenses, which were expired.)

On the getaway vehicles used by the suspects, she said the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) was tracking the whereabouts of the registered owners who were identified by investigators.

She said investigators were looking into why the group fled to Bayawan City, after the shooting in Pamplona town.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a command conference with police and military on Monday afternoon, ordered the identification of hot spots across the country which can be used to launch attacks against elected officials, Fajardo said.

“Sabi nga ng ating Presidente huwag muna natin isipin yung election ngayon dahil malayo pa pero just the same nakikita natin because of the recent events, 4 na elected officials ang na-involve sa shooting incidents, naging biktima sila. So ngayon ang naging direktiba ng ating Presidente ay alamin na kung saan yung mga areas na may mga intense political rivalry,” she said.

(Our President said we should refrain from considering the elections for now. His directive was to find out which areas have intense political rivalry.)

The PNP is awaiting recommendations from area commanders to determine whether or not permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) should be suspended in Negros Oriental province, Fajardo said.

The PNP spokesperson said a reshuffle of police personnel in Negros Oriental is lined up in the coming days due to Degamo's killing. But the reshuffle would only cover a certain extent to avoid disrupting personnel involved in the investigation, who are familiar with the area, said Fajardo.