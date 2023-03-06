Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Degamo's Facebook page

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) said two of the three suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo might be included in the witness protection program (WPP) of the government following inquest proceedings against them.

DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Ty and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos revealed in a press conference that suspects Joven Javier, Benjie Rodriguez and Joric Labrador underwent inquest proceedings in Bayawan City for the illegal possession of firearms cases and in Dumaguete City for the multiple murder cases.

“In line with our efforts to prevent further injustice to the innocent victims and their families and for their protection, 2 witness to the case have already been referred to the witness protection program,” Ty said.

DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano further said that two of the three suspects were the ones who might be referred to the witness protection program.

"Kailangan po muna nating i-evaluate yung mga statements nila para ma-assess at if ever ma-determine na talagang may saysay or may basis yung mga statements nila, pwede natin sila ipasok sa WPP ng DOJ,” Clavano said.

(We need to evaluate their statements and assess to determine if they have enough basis. If there is, we can admit them to the WPP.)

Abalos said that all angles were being considered in the investigation, as he refused to comment when pressed if political angle was still included.

“Lahat ng anggulo ay tinitingnan,” Abalos said.

(We are looking at all angles.)

Abalos added authorities were bent on finding out who masterminded the killing of Degamo.

“Ang pinakaimportante rito sa lahat ay ating talagang mahuli ang may utak dito, ang mastermind dito, di kami titigil hanggang makamit ang hustisya para sa mga biktima,” Abalos said.

(The most important thing here is we catch the mastermind. We won't stop until justice is given to the victim.)