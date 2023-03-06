Police cordon off the the home of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe in Pamplona after he was shot by still unknown assailants Saturday morning. The shooting comes more than two weeks since the Supreme Court upheld the Commission on Elections' resolution recognizing Degamo as the winner of the 2022 Negros Oriental gubernatorial race. Photo courtesy of the PNP

DUMAGUETE CITY — Police filed multiple charges against the suspects behind the armed attack and assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, the special group tasked to look into the case said Monday.

Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Degamo spokesperson P/Lt. Col. Gerard Pelare said the alleged gunmen were facing charges of multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder, and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The first 2 cases were filed before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Dumaguete City Monday morning, while the other 2 were docketed at the Bayawan City Prosecutor’s Office early dawn of the same day.

"The SITG is now with the prosecutor to refer the cases. Our hot pursuit operations are still continuous and relentless, tracking down the suspects," said Pelare.

As of writing, police were in custody of 4 suspected gunmen, who were all caught in Bayawan City hours after Degamo’s murder. Another suspect was killed in a reported shootout with police.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) also said they were ready should Negros Oriental be placed under a state of emergency.

Sen. Imee Marcos earlier made the call to her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and suggested that some areas in the province be placed under lockdown until all suspects were arrested.

Degamo's widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, seconded Marcos' suggestion.

“For a day or two, while they're on a hot pursuit ng mga salarin, siguro okay din iyon, kahit mga dalawang araw lang,” she told reporters on Sunday.

As of Monday, police personnel were deployed to establish checkpoints in all entry and exit points of Negros Oriental, including mountainous areas where the province shares borders with Negros Occidental.

“There are strategic units in all entry and exit points in Negros Oriental. We have pursuing teams scattered to make sure we can track the remaining suspects,” Pelare said.

For his part, Interim Provincial Administrator Richard Enojo said he welcomed the progress.

He noted that the provincial government would extend assistance to the families of the 8 other victims who were killed with Degamo in Saturday’s bloodbath.

Enojo is temporarily spearheading operations in the provincial capitol as the new governor, Carlo Jorge Joan “Guido” Reyes, was still on medical leave in Manila.

‘GLOOMY MONDAY’

The mood was gloomy among provincial government employees during their flag-raising ceremony Monday morning, their first without Degamo.

“With a heavy heart, we will work together,” newly installed Vice Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria Jr. said.

The governor’s office was empty, with Degamo’s personal effects still intact.

“Last Friday, he hugged me as if saying goodbye,” said Geneva Angeles, Degamo’s private secretary for 10 years.

Even as Negros Oriental capitol employees were mourning Degamo’s death, their operations and transactions continued Monday.

Its flag was flown at half-mast in honor of the slain governor.

A public viewing of Degamo’s remains, which lie in repose at his residence in Dumaguete City, would be scheduled before being laid to rest.

His family has yet to finalize funeral arrangements.

—with report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News