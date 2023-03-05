Sen. Imee Marcos talks to Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo at the wake of the latter's husband, slain Gov. Roel Degamo, in Dumaguete City on Mar. 5, 2023. Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

DUMAGUETE CITY — Sen. Imee Marcos on Sunday called on her brother President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to place the entire province of Negros Oriental under a state of emergency following the assassination of former Gov. Roel Degamo Saturday morning.

In a press conference upon her arrival here Sunday morning, Marcos expressed her anger at the killing of Degamo, who had endorsed her brother in the May 2022 presidential race.

“Talagang masama ang loob ko... Nananawagan ako na ideklara na sa lalong madaling panahon ang state of emergency sa entero probinsya ng Negros Oriental,” she said.

“Kailangang matigil at mahuli itong mga ito. Hindi lamang iyong mga hitmen, o iyong pumatay. Kundi iyong mga mastermind, iyong mga pay master nila, at sino man ang nag-conspire para mangyari ito,” she added.

Marcos also said that the call for a state of emergency reflected the sentiments of Negros Oriental residents.

In a separate interview with ABS-CBN News, Marcos also said that some areas in the province, particularly in Bayawan City, must be placed on lockdown while the remaining suspects in Degamo’s killing were still at large.

Three getaway vehicles used in Degamo’s murder were found at a vacant lot in Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City hours after the assassination, with some suspects also arrested.

Early Sunday morning, another suspect in the slay was killed during a shootout with authorities.

For her part, the slain governor’s wife and Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo said that she agreed with Sen. Marcos’ call.

“For a day or two, while they're on a hot pursuit ng mga salarin, siguro okay din iyon, kahit mga dalawang araw lang,” she told reporters.

Aside from Marcos, several national officials also visit Degamo's wake at his residence in Dumaguete City.

Among them were Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Andres Centino.

Degamo, 56, was killed in armed attack at his private compound in Pamplona, Negros Oriental, while he was meeting his constituents who had approached him for assistance.

Eight others died with Degamo, while 16 people were also wounded.