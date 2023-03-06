ULAP condemns brazen attacks vs local officials

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA — The Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines on Monday condemned the brazen attacks against local officials, saying it is an attack against the country's democracy.

"It saddens us to see that these things are happening in our nation. We believed it’s an attack against our democracy, in our way of life here in the Philippines," ULAP president and Quirino Gov. Dax Cua told ANC's "Rundown".

"Malambing tayong mga tao. Very hospitable tayo. Hindi tayo ma-violence na tao. This has no place in the culture of Filipinos."

Cua raised concern for the safety of his members and is in "tight coordination" with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and Philippine National Police.

"Kung ito ay nagagawa sa mga gobernador at sa mga mayor na medyo may katungkulan, may security pa nga sila, eh kaya silang ganiyanin, paano pa kaya 'yung mga negosyante natin na walang security... 'yung mga ordinaryong Pilpino na gusto lamang maghanapbuhay?" he said.

Cua said he lost a friend in Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, who was killed in an armed attack inside his private compound in Pamplona town on Saturday.

On February 22, Mayor Ohto Montawal of Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur province was shot and wounded in an ambush in Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

On February. 19, Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan and 5 of his companions were killed in an ambush in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, Governor Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. was seriously wounded while 4 of his police security were killed in an ambush in the town of Maguing, Lanao del Sur on February. 17.