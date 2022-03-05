MANILA—Navotas City Mayor Tobias "Toby" Tiangco on Friday said he would support the UniTeam tandem of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Tiangco told reporters that his local party, Partido Navoteño, would make sure to get as many UniTeam votes as they could out of the 150,000 votes available in the city.

“’Yung pagkakaisa, ’yung unity kasi hindi naman talaga pupuwede na umunlad kahit siyudad, kahit bayan, e lalong-lalo na ’yung bansa. ’Pag walang pagkakaisa, mahirap umunlad,” Tiangco said.

“Lahat ng eleksyon, never ako nangako ng ilang boto, basta pagsisikapan natin na mangampanya. Mahirap naman mangako, kase siyempre depende ’yan sa pagpapaliwanag sa mamamayan natin kung bakit sina BBM at saka si Mayor Sara ang dapat mamuno.”

Tiangco joins other Metro Manila mayors who are supporting the UniTeam such as Valenzuela City Mayor Rexlon “Rex” Gatchalian, brother of UniTeam senatorial bet Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian.

San Juan City’s Francis Zamora and Caloocan’s Oscar Malapitan have also endorsed the same political party.