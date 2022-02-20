Outgoing Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan endorses presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr and runningmate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, February 19, 2022. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan on Saturday endorsed the presidential and vice presidential candidacies of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, respectively.

"Tapos na ba ang eleksiyon? Maghihintay na lang ng proklamasyon," Malapitan, who is running to become the city's first district congressional representative, said at the BBM-Sara UniTeam campaign rally in North Caloocan.

Attendance at the rally reached 30,000 at its peak, said Caloocan police chief Col. Samuel Mina.

The UniTeam spent the entire day campaigning in city, which, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, has some 700,000 registered voters, making it the fifth vote-rich city nationwide.

During a morning caravan in South Caloocan, a group of activists held out placards, warning voters against putting thieves and liars into public office. Marcos did not react to the protest.

In the afternoon, the tandem held a nearly five-hour motorcade in the bigger North Caloocan.

In his speech, Marcos reiterated he would revitalize agriculture, small businesses, and tourism, as well as address issues on local internet speed and electricity costs.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer also claimed his campaign messaging of "unity" has grown into a movement.

"Yong aming sigaw ay hindi na lang slogan kundi ito ay naging kilusan na, kilusan ng pagkakaisa," he said.

(Our message is no longer just a slogan but has become a movement for unity.)

Duterte-Carpio said she will continue the programs of her father — President Rodrigo Duterte — if she is elected vice president. This includes the "Build Build Build" infrastructure program.

Uniteam senatorial candidates present at the Caloocan rally were Gilbert Teodoro, Harry Roque, Jinggoy Estrada, Rodante Marcoleta, Larry Gadon, and Mark Villar. Sen. Win Gatchalian was represented by his brother, Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian.

Action star and senate hopeful Robin Padilla, who has not yet been agreed upon by the UniTeam as part of their slate, also spoke at the event.

On Sunday, the Uniteam is set to hold a motorcade in Manila, the country’s second vote-rich city with over a million voters.

