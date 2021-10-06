Father and son incumbent Mayor Oscar Malapitan and Rep. Dale Malapitan file their respective certificates of candidacy in Caloocan City. Caloocan City Public Information Office



MANILA— Incumbent Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan is attempting to pass on the mayoralty post to his son, Caloocan Rep. Dale Malapitan, while running to replace him in Congress.

The father and son ticket filed their respective certificates of candidacy in Caloocan City early Wednesday, seeking to switch posts.

The older Malapitan, on his last term, will now vie for the House of Representatives, while his son Dale is seeking to replace him as Mayor.

"Malaki na po ang narating natin sa Caloocan, kaya naman ineendorso ko si Along na pumalit sa akin para mapagpatuloy niya ang nasimulan ko. Sa Kongreso, susuportahan ko naman ang programa nya," Mayor Malapitan said.

(We have come far in Caloocan, that's why I'm endorsing Along to replace me so he could continue what I started. I will support his programs in Congress.)

Dale Malapitan said he would like to focus on health, job creation, and education as he runs for mayor.

