MANILA - San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora said Tuesday he supports the tandem of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the upcoming elections.

Marcos is a San Juaneño as he lived in the city from "the day he was born until his father became president," Zamora said.

"I asked him if I could introduce San Juan as his second home. He told me, 'Mayor, San Juan is not my second home, it is my first home because from the day I was born until we moved to Malacañang, I lived in San Juan.' That matters a lot to me. If he will win, his 6 years as president will be with my remaining 6 years as mayor if I will indeed win a 2nd and 3rd term," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I'm looking at the present and the future of my city. Again, as mayor, I should not only look at myself."

The President's daughter, meantime, is a "good friend," Zamora said.

"I've seen how she works as mayor. I’ve seen how she has handled Davao City. It also matters how her father President (Rodrigo) Duterte has supported San Juan during the pandemic," he said.

As for local politics, Zamora said he is the campaign manager of his party and was aiming for a "15-0 victory for continuity of our programs."