Willie Ong campaigns with Castriciones who's backing Sara Duterte

SANTIAGO CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong and guest senatorial bet John Castriciones on Friday denied that there is animosity between them even if the former Agrarian Reform secretary is backing a different vice presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2022 elections.

Castriciones, who is backing the vice presidential candidacy of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, joined the Aksyon Demokratiko slate last month after his Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Committee (MRRD-NECC) party endorsed Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso for president.

"Nakita ko magaling talaga si Sec. John, na marami siyang naibigay na lupa," Ong told reporters here.

(I saw how good Sec. John is as he has distributed a lot of land.)

"Dahil sa mga pinakita nya, tingin ko magiging magaling na senador, may endorsement pa sya ni president nakita ko," he said.

(Because of his action, I think he will be a good senator, he even has the president's endorsement.)

Castriciones, on the other hand, thanked Ong for welcoming him in the Aksyon Demokratiko slate, describing the cardiologist as a "kind" and "very good friend."

"Napakabuting tao ni Doc Willie saka makikita mo sa kanya na hindi siya yung taong nag-i-impose ng kanyang gusto sa tao," the former Cabinet member said.

(Doc Willie is a very good man and you will see that he does not impose his wants on other people.)

"Napakabuting tao ni Doc Willie at dahil dyan ay nakikita ko na meron syang pagmamahal sa mga maliliit na tao," he said.

(Doc Willie is very kind and because of that I see that his loves for people who have less in life.)

Ong earlier said he feels "hurt" when some groups pair Domagoso with other vice presidential candidates.

Castriciones' MRRD-NECC earlier endorsed Duterte-Carpio for vice president.

Last year, Domagoso said only senatorial aspirants who would categorically endorse him as their presidential bet can be included in Aksyon Demokratiko's slate.

