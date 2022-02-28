People arrive at the Gateway Cineplex in Gateway Mall in Cubao, Quezon City on November 10, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Moviegoers can now dine inside cinemas, the Department of Health spokesperson said on Monday.

"Pinayagan na po ang pagkain sa loob ng sinehan dito po sa ating bagong guidelines," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The announcement came hours after Metro Manila and other parts of the Philippines were set to shift to the lowest COVID-19 alert level.

Food and drinks were banned after authorities allowed the limited resumption of cinemas last year, due to fear of COVID-19 transmission.

Officials had said eating and drinking at movie theaters posed high risks of coronavirus infection due to airflow inside enclosed spaces.

