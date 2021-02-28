Pampanga archbishop tests positive for COVID-19

San Fernando Archbishop Florentino Lavarias. File photo from the Facebook page of the The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Fernando

MANILA - Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of the Archdiocese of San Fernando in Pampanga tested positive for COVID-19.

In a circular released on Sunday, the archdiocese said that Lavarias is in stable condition and that those who have been in close contact with him were already informed of the matter.

"Let us all pray for his steady and speedy recovery to our Santo Cristo del Perdon y Caridad through the intercession of our Virgen de los Remedios," the circular said.

The 63-year-old prelate contracted the disease more than a week after Cebu's Archbishop Jose Palma also tested for the virus, including some members of the clergy in the archdiocese.

Other Filipino bishops who also contracted COVID-19 but have since recovered include Manila Archdiocese's Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo and Caloocan Bishop Emeritus Deogracias Iñiguez.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, currently based in Rome serving as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, also tested for the virus but has already recovered.