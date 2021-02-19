Cebu Archbishop tests positive for COVID-19

Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under medical care at Perpetual Succor Hospital, the Cebu archdiocese spokesperson said Friday.

Msgr. Joseph Tan said the people who have been in close contact with the archbishop have been informed about the diagnosis.

"The Archbishop remains in a stable condition. Let us all pray for his steady and speedy recovery," he said in a statement.

The OCTA Research Group earlier tagged Cebu City and Mandaue City, both in Region 7, as COVID-19 hotspots.

In its latest report, OCTA Research said Cebu City had the most number of new cases daily at 202, or an increase of 62 percent from the previous week.

Cebu City also had a 2-week daily attack rate of 16.60 per 100,000, which is considered high according to guidelines released by the Department of Health.

“The positivity rate in Cebu City increased to 13%, while hospital bed occupancy was 49%, below the 70% critical level recommended by DOH,” the OCTA Group said in its February 17 report.

Aside from Cebu City, other cities in Cebu province also had increases in their new COVID-19 cases, with Mandaue now at the high-risk classification with a two-week daily attack rate of 7.48 per 100,000, and a positivity rate of 18 percent.