2 more Cebu Archdiocese clergymen test positive for COVID-19

More members of the Archdiocese of Cebu have tested positive for COVID-19, it announced Saturday, after Friday's news that Cebu Archbishop Jose S. Palma had contracted the virus.

Auxiliary Bishop-Emeritus Antonio R. Rañola was hospitalized Friday morning for severe coughing symptoms because of the coronavirus.

His vital signs were stable and was also under close medical supervision by doctors.

Fr. Russel Sungcad, a team member of the Alliance of Two Hearts Church in Banawa, Cebu City, was also in hospital because of COVID-19.

As of posting time, Palma remained in stable condition. He was under close medical monitoring by doctors.

“Let us continue to pray for the recovery of our bishops and brother priests,” the archdiocese statement read.

The OCTA Research Group earlier tagged Cebu and Mandaue cities, as COVID-19 hotspots.

