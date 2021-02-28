Duterte mulls looser quarantine in NCR once PH gets 2 million COVID-19 shots

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds a vial of Sinovac’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday he was considering easing pandemic curbs in Metro Manila to boost the country's battered economy once the Philippines secures a stock of at least 2 million COVID-19 shots.

The Philippines received its first vaccine supply on Sunday, courtesy of China's donation of 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based drug maker Sinovac Biotech.

"Magkaroon lang tayo ng stock ng 2 million [doses], bitawan ko na. I will open the economy. Talagang hirap tayo," Duterte said, when asked if he was considering placing Metro Manila under the loosest of quarantine levels.

(Once we get a stock of 2 million doses, I will let it go. I will open the economy. We are really suffering.)

"People have to eat, people have to work, people have to pay for their upkeep. And the only way to do it is to open the economy, and for businesses to regrow," he said in a press briefing.

Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of the country's gross domestic product, has been under the third loosest lockdown since August.

Duterte had rejected calls of placing the capital region under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the loosest of 4 lockdown levels, this March.

One of Asia's fastest-growing economies before the pandemic, the Philippines last year suffered its worst GDP contraction since the end of the Second World War.

The Philippines was set to get 525,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Britain's AstraZeneca on March 1. However, supply problems will delay this by about a week, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

The Philippines is the last Southeast Asian country to receive initial vaccine supplies.