Philippine economy shrinks 8.3 percent in fourth quarter, full 2020 growth at -9.5 pct

MANILA - The Philippines' gross domestic product contracted anew in the fourth quarter shrinking 8.3 percent to bring the full year 2020 growth to -9.5 percent, the state statistics agency said Thursday.

Last year's full-year negative GDP growth is the first contraction since 1998's 0.5 percent decline, which was triggered by the Asian financial crisis.

Last year's GDP contraction is also worse than the 7 percent contraction recorded in 1984, making it the steepest post-war slump in Philippine history, using available PSA data dating back to 1947.

In contrast, the Philippine economy grew 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, and posted a full-year growth rate of 6 percent.

The contractions of 16.9 percent in the second quarter and 11.4 percent in the third quarter were the two worst quarterly decline based on available data.

In contrast, Vietnam, which was able to quickly control the spread of the novel coronavirus posted a positive growth of 2.9 percent.

Singapore, which was able to control the outbreak despite initial setbacks, posted a less steep -5.8 percent decline.

