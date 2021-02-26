PH records 2,651 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 4 months

Residents observe quarantine rules as Barangay178, Zone 19, Pasay City is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines logged 2,651 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, one of the highest single-day figures in more than 4 months, bringing the total number of infections to 571,327.

This, as the country ramped up preparations for the Sunday arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac, while the Philippines fell behind regional neighbors in beginning mass inoculations.

The day's tally is the highest since Oct. 17, when the Department of Health (DOH) announced 2,673 new cases, data showed. Friday's new figure does not include, however, data from 8 accredited laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

This is also the second straight day that new infections were more than 2,000. Except for Feb. 12, Feb. 20, Feb. 22, and Feb. 25, the country has been tallying less than 2,000 daily cases in the past 2 weeks, amid the presence of the new COVID-19 variants.

With 524,582 total recoveries and 12,247 fatalities, the country now has 34,498 remaining active infections.

Recoveries increased by 561, while 46 more patients died due to COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The country has a total 62 reported cases of the more transmissible COVID-19 variant from the UK.

The total number of patients found to have both N501Y and E484K coronavirus mutations, meanwhile, is at 34.

The Philippines is the last Southeast Asian nation to get a delivery of COVID-19 shots, with some of its neighbors already having rolled out their respective vaccination programs months ago.

With still the second highest coronavirus cases in the region, next only to Indonesia, the Philippines aims to inoculate up to 70 million people or two-thirds of its population.

More details to follow.

WATCH: When will we get vaccinated vs COVID-19? | NXT