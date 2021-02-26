Advisory group OKs use of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for PH health workers

MANILA — The interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) on Friday announced it was recommending the use of the COVID-19 vaccine by Chinese company Sinovac for health workers, despite earlier reservations by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This, as the first batch of the vaccine is set to arrive in the country on Sunday, with soldiers and health workers on the priority list of those to be inoculated.

On Monday, the FDA granted Sinovac its much-awaited emergency use authorization, but also said that the vaccine may not be suitable for health workers directly exposed to COVID-19 patients because of its 50.4% efficacy rate on a study in Brazil.

This prompted the DOH to consult the NITAG for its recommendation on how to distribute the vaccine given its lower efficacy among health workers and the current prioritization framework of the government.

“The DOH, the Food and Drug Administration and our panel of experts concurred that current available evidence is enough to establish that the vaccine is safe for use,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a briefing on Friday with members of the NITAG and the DOH Technical Advisory Group (TAG).

“NITAG and the TAG (technical advisory group) has deemed it sufficient to recommend the use of the vaccine for health care workers as it bears to reiterate that our goal for prioritizing health care workers for vaccination is to reduce morbidity and mortality among their group, while they maintain the most critical essential health services,” she added.

Dr. Maria Consorcia Quizon, a member of the NITAG, said Sinovac is a “safe vaccine.”

“[Sinovac] is safe for use for health care workers. We need to protect them. Since ito ang available ngayon, kailangan nating gamitin para sa kanila (Since this is the one available now, then we must use it for them),” Quizon said.

Dr. John Wong, a member of the DOH TAG, pointed out that the “best vaccine is the best thing that you can get.”

RELATED VIDEO