Duterte to join welcome rites for Sinovac vaccine arrival

President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the public after a meeting with the IATF at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Feb. 24, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte will join a welcome ceremony for the arrival of the Philippines' first authorized COVID-19 vaccine shipment, courtesy of a donation by China, Malacañang said on Friday.

"It’s in his sched," Palace spokesman Harry Roque in a text message said of Duterte's upcoming attendance in the Sunday arrival program for 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech.

Roque previously said Duterte wanted to welcome the vaccine in person out of a debt of gratitude to China.

"Pilipino tayo. Tumatanaw tayo ng utang na loob," Roque said in a press briefing this week. "Sa ating panahon ng pangangailangan, talaga naman iyong kaibigan nating Tsina ang nagpadala ng unang bakuna sa atin."

(We are Filipinos. We honor our debt of gratitude. In our time of need, our friend China will send our first vaccines.)



Despite having the second highest COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, the Philippines has lagged behind its regional neighbors is securing vaccines with which it hopes to inoculate 70 million people or two-thirds of the population this year.

Reports of smuggled doses and VIP vaccinations have hounded the delayed inoculation drive.

The lack of an indemnity deal, which settles who should pay in case of adverse effects from vaccines, had delayed the arrival of 117,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, which were initially expected in mid-February.

"Ginawa natin ang lahat para makuha iyong gusto ng nakararami, lalo na iyong gustong brand ng mga oposisyon. Pero talagang sa huli, ‘pag nagkaroon na ng kagipitan, mga kaibigan lang talaga natin ang maaasahan na magbigay ng kinakailangan natin," Roque said on Wednesday.

(We did everything to get what the majority wants, the brand that the opposition prefers. But in the end, in times of need, we can just rely on our friends to give us what we need.)



"Hanggang dun lang po iyon. Wala naman pong epekto ‘yan sa ibang mga issue na mayroon tayo sa ating bilateral relation sa Tsina," he added.

(It only extends up to there. That has no effect on the other issues in our bilateral relations with China.)

Beijing has refused to recognize an arbitral ruling that junks its sweeping claims to the South China Sea, including parts of the Philippine exclusive economic zone. Observers have said Beijing might use its vaccines to push for its regional agenda.

The Philippines has tallied 568,680 coronavirus infections, with 12,201 deaths as of Thursday.