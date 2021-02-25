RAW VIDEO: Scenes from the PNP-PDEA 'misencounter' in Quezon City

(Editor’s note: Contains language that some readers may find offensive)

Contributed video

MANILA - Police officers and anti-narcotics agents exchanged gunfire after a supposed buy-bust operation near a mall in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City Wednesday night.

Two policemen were killed while 4 others -- a police officer and 3 operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency -- were wounded in what a top police official described as a "misencounter."

The shootout, which lasted several minutes, broke out on a busy highway in Quezon City dotted with stores and restaurants, and a pedestrian overpass.

Contributed video

Videos obtained by ABS-CBN News show that multiple gunshots rang out as civilians ran and sought safety while police officers closed in near the scene.

A man can be heard shouting, "Tigilin niyo! (Stop that)," after 2 gunshots were fired. It was followed by "Itong tropa namin (This is our troop)."

In another video, several motorcycle riders stopped at a junction after being caught in the crossfire. They can be seen running away after hearing the series of gunshots.

Initial police report revealed that members of Quezon City Police District conducted a buy-bust operation but were unaware the people they were transacting with were PDEA agents.

To determine the truth behind the incident, a bilateral board of inquiry will be established by the PNP and PDEA.