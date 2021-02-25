MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: The deadly PNP-PDEA shootout in Quezon City

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A gunfight ensued between anti-drug operatives of the Quezon City Police District and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at a fast food restaurant's parking lot on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on the evening of February 24, 2021.

The incident happened as police and PDEA agents were both engaged in legitimate operations, said National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

Two police officers were killed, while one was wounded. On PDEA's side, three agents were hurt.

The shooting ceased after Danao received a call from PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, who told the PNP leadership that his men had a scheduled anti-drug operation.

Customers and crew of the fast food restaurant evacuated to safety in the middle of the shootout while a nearby mall secured all its access points to ensure safety of its shoppers during the gunfight. Those just passing by the area scampered to safety.

A joint PNP-PDEA team was formed to look into the incident.

Police figure in a shootout with PDEA agents at a fast food restaurant's parking lot on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Police figure in a shootout with PDEA agents at a fast food restaurant's parking lot on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Employees and customers of a fast food restaurant take cover as they evacuate to a nearby convenience store amid a shootout on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A police officer assists customers of a fast food restaurant as they evacuate to a nearby convenience store amid a shootout on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Police officers check people evacuating from a fast food restaurant during a gunfight that ensued between police anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News An ambulance arrives at the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Locals watch as an ambulance arrives at the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A member of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group cordon off the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Bullet holes are seen on the glass door of a fast food restaurant where a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents ensued on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News CIDG agents investigate the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PDEA agents are seen in the wake of a gunfight between some of their operatives and police officers outside a fast food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News CIDG agents recover guns, ammunition and other items after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News CIDG agents investigate the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva arrives at the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Police officers interrogate persons of interest after a gunfight between PNP operatives and PDEA agents at the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PNP Chief Police Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. and PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva are seen in a huddle after a gunfight ensued between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents at the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News PDEA agents board a QCPD bus after a gunfight ensued between PNP operatives and PDEA agents at the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Scene of the Crime Operatives and CIDG officers investigate the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News