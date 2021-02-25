IN PHOTOS: The deadly PNP-PDEA shootout in Quezon City

Police figure in a shootout with PDEA agents at a fast food restaurant's parking lot on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Police figure in a shootout with PDEA agents at a fast food restaurant's parking lot on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Employees and customers of a fast food restaurant take cover as they evacuate to a nearby convenience store amid a shootout on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A police officer assists customers of a fast food restaurant as they evacuate to a nearby convenience store amid a shootout on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Police officers check people evacuating from a fast food restaurant during a gunfight that ensued between police anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
An ambulance arrives at the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Locals watch as an ambulance arrives at the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A member of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group cordon off the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Bullet holes are seen on the glass door of a fast food restaurant where a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents ensued on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
CIDG agents investigate the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
PDEA agents are seen in the wake of a gunfight between some of their operatives and police officers outside a fast food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
CIDG agents recover guns, ammunition and other items after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
CIDG agents investigate the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva arrives at the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Police officers interrogate persons of interest after a gunfight between PNP operatives and PDEA agents at the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
PNP Chief Police Gen. Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. and PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva are seen in a huddle after a gunfight ensued between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents at the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
PDEA agents board a QCPD bus after a gunfight ensued between PNP operatives and PDEA agents at the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Scene of the Crime Operatives and CIDG officers investigate the scene after a gunfight between PNP anti-drug operatives and PDEA agents on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City, February 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News