2 dead, 4 wounded in shootout between PNP, PDEA in Quezon City

PDEA agents are seen lying on the ground following a shooting incident along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on February 24, 2021. PNP handout photo

MANILA - At least two police officers were killed while several others were wounded in a shootout between members of the Philippine National Police anti-illegal drug operatives and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents near a mall on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City Wednesday night.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said two cops died in the incident, while another cop is in critical condition.

Three PDEA operatives were also wounded in the incident, Danao said.

It remains unclear how and why the shootout happened, as police and PDEA have yet to fully disclose information on the incident.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said a joint PNP-PDEA team will be formed to look into the incident.

"The PNP and PDEA both agree and assure the public that the incident, while serious, will in no way affect the continuing operational relationship and coordinations they have long firmed up in the fight against illegal drugs," he said.

Sen. Richard Gordon, head of the Philippine Red Cross, said the shooting happened near an overpass fronting a mall.

"We already coordinated with QC Police Stations 5 & 6 and dispatched medic team to provide immediate assistance. Keep safe everyone," he said in a tweet.

In a statement, Ever Gotesco mall said shoppers were safe inside its premises as the shooting went on and asked the public to avoid unconfirmed information online.

"We have confirmed reports of a shootout that happened earlier outside of Ever Commonwealth. We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside," it said.