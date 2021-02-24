Gunfight erupts near Quezon City mall

Police are seen engaged in a gunfight on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City Wednesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (3rd UPDATE) — A gunfight ensued between police and still unidentified gunmen near a mall on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City early evening Wednesday, with initial reports of injuries among officers.

Details remain sketchy but information from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority showed the incident began at 6:08 p.m., shutting down the busy avenue's eastbound lane.

The shooting sent bystanders scampering for safety and halted traffic on the major thoroughfare.

Information ABS-CBN News gathered also indicated that agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency were in the area.

Sen. Richard Gordon, also head of the Philippine Red Cross, said the shooting happened near an overpass fronting a mall, with at least two police officers reportedly hurt.

"We already coordinated with QC Police Stations 5 & 6 and dispatched medic team to provide immediate assistance. Keep safe everyone," he said in a tweet.

In a statement, Ever Gotesco mall said shoppers were safe inside its premises as the shooting went on and asked the public to avoid unconfirmed information online.

"We have confirmed reports of a shootout that happened earlier outside of Ever Commonwealth. We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside," it said.

"Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and the public. The management is closely coordinating with the PNP of the current situation. Please bear with us as we allow the authorities to handle the situation. For now, we hope for everyone’s cooperation to exercise caution in sharing unconfirmed information online," it said.

In videos captured by ABS-CBN News, bystanders could be seen seeking safety as gunshots could be heard in the background.

An ambulance was seen arriving at the scene of the shootout on Commonwealth Avenue Wednesday night. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

