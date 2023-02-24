PNP chief explains latest leadership revamp

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on January 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Friday that recent movements in the leadership of the police organization is just part of a regular revamp.

“Ito pong movement na ito is a regular na revamp ng ating PNP, because we wanted to further improve yung ating police presence dito sa NCR (National Capital Region) at the same time at least mabigyan natin ng ibang position yung ating mga nagtatrabaho nating mga officers,” said Azurin.

He gave the statement shortly after presiding over the turnover ceremonies for the new regional director (RD) of NCR Police Office (NCRPO).

RIGODON

In a Special Order dated February 22, 2023, PNP’s "Number 3" man Lt. Gen. Benjamin Santos Jr. was relieved of assignment as Deputy Chief for Operations (TDCO) and was replaced by Major Gen. Jonnel Estomo.

Estomo, the RD of NCRPO, was replaced by Major Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo, Director of Special Action Force (SAF). Okubo’s vacancy in SAF was filled-up by Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, who is now the SAF Director, while Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque was designated as successor of Dimas as RD of Police Regional Office 5.

Azurin explained that the recent movement does not equate clearance from the ongoing cleansing among third-level officers in the PNP, or those with ranks colonel up to general.

Asked for the reason behind relief of Santos, Azurin explained that the former was assigned at his office while awaiting a task that will be will be given to him.