Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Jan. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A lawmaker on Thursday urged the Philippine National Police to file complaints against senior officials who were supposedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

"If Marcos administration Jr. really wants to cleanse the Philippine National Police of drug problem, then it must pursue filing charges against erring cops," Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas told ANC's "Headstart".

"Courtesy resignation, it will never happen. Hindi nila aamin na sila ay naging involved sa drug menace," she added.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos earlier urged all colonels and generals -- about 300 in total -- to offer "courtesy" resignations after a probe found a "handful" were involved in drugs.

They could continue working while their records were assessed by a 5-member committee. Those found guilty would have their resignations accepted, Abalos said.

Anyone who did not tender their resignation would be "questionable," he added.

Abalos described the approach as radical and a "shortcut" after previous investigations into allegedly corrupt officers took a long time and produced few results.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Thursday submitted his resignation amid calls to cleanse the corruption-tainted police force.

In the interview, Brosas also urged the government to allow the International Criminal Court to resume its investigation on the drug war and Davao Death Squad killings in the Philippines.

"It should finally open the doors for the investigation of the International Criminal Court, if they're really into it in relation to the rights violations committed in the conduct of the government’s war on drugs," she said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte had openly ordered police to shoot dead drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger.

Some 6,200 people died in his anti-drug campaign, according to official figures. But rights groups estimate the true figure was in the tens of thousands.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to continue the drug war but with a focus on prevention and rehabilitation.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse